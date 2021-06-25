Man who coerced 13-year-old girl into signing ‘slave contract’ before sex, arrested

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution and pornography law after he had sex with a 13-year-old girl at a love hotel.

According to police, Tadahiro Daimaru, a company employee, met the girl on Twitter in January and arranged to meet her at the hotel on Feb 13, Sankei Shimbun reported. In the hotel room, Daimaru offered the girl 50,000 yen to have sex with him but before that, he coerced her into a signing a four-page “slave contract,” in which she voluntarily would submit to his desires and pledge eternal love for him.

Police said Daimaru filmed the sex act with his smartphone.

The incident came to light after Daimaru, who is from Saitama Prefecture, was arrested in March on suspicion of having sex with another girl who was a minor. An examination of video footage on his smartphone revealed the incident in Nagoya.

