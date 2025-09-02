Man who committed suicide after killing wife, 2 daughters to be indicted for their murders

Osaka Prefectural Police have indicted a 26-year-old man for killing his wife and two daughters at their apartment before committing suicide, in Suita City, Osaka Prefecture, in June.

The procedure of indicting a deceased person for a crime in not unusual in Japan. It is done to officially document that a case was solved.

The man’s 26 year-old wife and his two daughters, aged two and one, were found stabbed to death in their apartment at around 8 a.m. on June 2, NTV reported. A blood-stained knife was on a side table near the foot of the bed.

Autopsies showed the cause of death was asphyxiation and that all three had also ben stabbed.

A note bearing an apology, "I'm sorry," was also found in the living room.

A jogger spotted the body of the man, Kyohei Akiyama, under a pedestrian bridge at around 6:30 a.m. about one kilometer from the apartment building, and called police. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police found the three bodies of his family when they visited the address listed on his driver's license.

Police believe Akiyama killed his wife and daughters while they slept, and then jumped to his death from the pedestrian bridge. His bicycle was on the bridge.

According to investigators, Akiyama had quit his job and was in a mentally unstable state.

