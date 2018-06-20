Man who died after being pushed off Toronto platform may be Japanese

The Japanese consulate general in Toronto said Wednesday it is trying to determine whether a man who died after being pushed off a subway platform in the Canadian city was a Japanese national.
Local police have identified the man as Yosuke Hayahara, 73, and said he was hit by an incoming train and confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.
The police took a 57-year-old man into custody on suspicion of murder.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Ganbare Japan!
Is it racism? I did not think such “hate crines” exist in Canada. It is troubling. Rest in Peace to the elderly man.
Strangerland
Hate crimes can and do exist everywhere.