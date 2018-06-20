Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who died after being pushed off Toronto platform may be Japanese

2 Comments
NEW YORK

The Japanese consulate general in Toronto said Wednesday it is trying to determine whether a man who died after being pushed off a subway platform in the Canadian city was a Japanese national.

Local police have identified the man as Yosuke Hayahara, 73, and said he was hit by an incoming train and confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

The police took a 57-year-old man into custody on suspicion of murder.

2 Comments
Is it racism? I did not think such “hate crines” exist in Canada. It is troubling. Rest in Peace to the elderly man.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is it racism? I did not think such “hate crines” exist in Canada.

Hate crimes can and do exist everywhere.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

