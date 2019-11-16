Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man who failed to return to detention center in Tokyo arrested in Nagano

TOKYO

Police in Nagano have arrested a 45-year-old fugitive who had been on the run after failing to return to a detention center in Tokyo on Oct 1.

The wanted man, Shin Takahashi, was arrested at around 2 p.m. Saturday, along with a 29-year-old woman, Emiri Kidokoro, at a hotel in Nagano City, Fuji TV reported.

In August, Takahashi was convicted of blackmail and sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court, a ruling that he was appealing.

On the morning of Oct 1, Takahashi was given permission to leave the Tachikawa Detention Center, where he was being held, for three hours to visit a hospital in Kodaira for treatment, in the company of two guarantors, one of whom was Kidokoro. But he never showed up at the hospital.

these people must think they can be on the run forever and nothing happens. he,s no Dr. Lecter...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

