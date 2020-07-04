Man who fled from Osaka police given 17-year prison term for rape, robbery

A man who fled from a police station in Osaka Prefecture and was at large for 49 days in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for rape, robbery and other offenses.

Junya Hida, 32, who was charged with multiple repeat offenses, had been put on a nationwide wanted list after he broke out of a room where he had met with his lawyer on the evening of Aug 12, 2018.

After the lawyer left, Hida escaped from the police station in Tondabayashi by removing a partition inside the interview room, according to the ruling by the Sakai branch of the Osaka District Court.

Hida then traveled through the western regions of Shikoku and Chugoku by stealing bicycles and food along the way.

He was arrested on Sept 29 for shoplifting rice cakes in Shunan in Yamaguchi Prefecture, some 400 kilometers west of Osaka.

Hida "caused anxiety to society by breaking police station equipment in order to run away," Presiding Judge Takehiro Yasunaga said in handing down the ruling.

"He has served prison terms repeatedly, but committed crimes again shortly after being released. He continues to give illogical excuses and has not seriously faced up to his actions," the judge added.

Hida's defense counsel said they are considering whether to appeal the ruling.

