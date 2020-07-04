Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who fled from Osaka police given 17-year prison term for rape, robbery

0 Comments
OSAKA

A man who fled from a police station in Osaka Prefecture and was at large for 49 days in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for rape, robbery and other offenses.

Junya Hida, 32, who was charged with multiple repeat offenses, had been put on a nationwide wanted list after he broke out of a room where he had met with his lawyer on the evening of Aug 12, 2018.

After the lawyer left, Hida escaped from the police station in Tondabayashi by removing a partition inside the interview room, according to the ruling by the Sakai branch of the Osaka District Court.

Hida then traveled through the western regions of Shikoku and Chugoku by stealing bicycles and food along the way.

He was arrested on Sept 29 for shoplifting rice cakes in Shunan in Yamaguchi Prefecture, some 400 kilometers west of Osaka.

Hida "caused anxiety to society by breaking police station equipment in order to run away," Presiding Judge Takehiro Yasunaga said in handing down the ruling.

"He has served prison terms repeatedly, but committed crimes again shortly after being released. He continues to give illogical excuses and has not seriously faced up to his actions," the judge added.

Hida's defense counsel said they are considering whether to appeal the ruling.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Hida's defense counsel said they are considering whether to appeal the ruling. don't bother, leave him to spend time in jail.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Way too antisocial, would not want to share a cell with him let alone have him wandering around my area.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog