Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who fled from police in Kumamoto over drug search arrested

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

A man who left several police officers injured when they tried to stop him fleeing by car during a search of his home for stimulant drugs last week was arrested Sunday after turning himself in to police.

The police had put Hisato Fujiki, 43, on the wanted list for allegedly obstructing official duties following the incident on Tuesday in the city of Kumamoto.

Fujiki is a former secretary to a House of Representatives member, according to sources.

Fujiki had fled when six officers searched his house on suspicion he had violated the stimulants control law. Three of the officers were slightly injured when they tried to stop him escaping in a sport utility vehicle and were dragged for several meters, according to the police.

He surrendered in Itoshima in neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture at around 11 a.m., police said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

In Japan, 5 Police Officers can not stop one man.SMH. In America, A Police Officer with a Gunshot wound to the Leg, and Arm can still stop a suspect on his/her own.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog