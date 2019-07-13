Man who fled from police in Kumamoto over drug search arrested

A man who left several police officers injured when they tried to stop him fleeing by car during a search of his home for stimulant drugs last week was arrested Sunday after turning himself in to police.

The police had put Hisato Fujiki, 43, on the wanted list for allegedly obstructing official duties following the incident on Tuesday in the city of Kumamoto.

Fujiki is a former secretary to a House of Representatives member, according to sources.

Fujiki had fled when six officers searched his house on suspicion he had violated the stimulants control law. Three of the officers were slightly injured when they tried to stop him escaping in a sport utility vehicle and were dragged for several meters, according to the police.

He surrendered in Itoshima in neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture at around 11 a.m., police said.

© KYODO