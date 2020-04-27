Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who got suspended sentence for assaulting woman arrested for stalking her

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 62-year-old man who received a suspended sentence for assaulting a woman, on suspicion of stalking the same woman.

According to police, Yukio Waida, a temp worker from Kazo in Saitama Prefecture, was arrested on April 23 for violation of the Anti-Stalking Law after he sat in his car for a long period of time outside the home of the parents of the woman who is in her 30s, Fuji TV reported. Waida was sent to prosecutors on Monday.

In January, Waida beat the woman in the face. He was convicted of assault by the Saitama District Court on April 10 and sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, and ordered to stay away from the woman.

Police said Waida, while he was in detention before his trial, had written about killing the woman and her relatives, in a notebook. Consequently, after he was given a suspended sentence, police increased their patrols around the woman’s family home.

Waida was quoted by police as saying he had romantic feelings for the woman and that he regretted assaulting her in January.

2 Comments
Another one of these 'eyes rolling' articles. Well done, Japanese authorities. Is he going to be let off again?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why wasn't he given a custodial sentence for the first assault? At least now they'll have to lock him up. Invalid CSRF

0 ( +0 / -0 )

