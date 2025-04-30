 Japan Today
crime

Man who killed 15-year-old girl says he was looking for any woman to kill

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Saitama prefectural police said Wednesday that a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 15-year-old high school girl has started talking about the crime and that he told them he was looking for any woman to kill.

Hiroyuki Taniuchi, an office worker, is accused of fatally stabbing Reina Tegara at the entrance to her apartment building in Sakura Ward, Saitama City, as she returned home at 8 p.m. on April 14. The victim was taken to hospital, but confirmed dead about an hour later.

Taniuchi turned himself in at a koban (police box) one kilometer away at 8:30 p.m. There was blood on his clothes and both his hands were bleeding. A knife was left at the scene of the crime.

Police said Taniuchi initially remained silent during questioning but has started talking, NHK reported. He said that he did not know the victim and chose her at random.

Police quoted Taniuchi as saying, “My personality has become distorted due to abuse. I feel like I am at the bottom of society. I was walking around looking for a woman to kill.”

According to police investigations so far, Taniuchi was working as a live-in employee at a construction company near the scene, but on the day of the murder, he had been walking around the area with a kitchen knife for about two hours.

Excpet you didn't even kill a "woman", you killed a 15 year-old girl. Because you're a cowardly incel.

Excpet you didn't even kill a "woman", you killed a 15 year-old girl. Because you're a cowardly incel.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

