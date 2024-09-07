Man who killed ex-wife in Nara coffee shop had been issued restraining order

Police in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, said that a 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his 47-year-old ex-wife in a coffee shop last week, had been issued a restraining order last year.

Police said the victim, Harumi Takaishi, filed a complaint with police last November about her ex-husband, Hiroki Takaishi, a demolition worker, whom she said was stalking her, NHK reported.

The suspect stabbed his ex-wife in the neck at Komeda Coffee in Kashihara City at 1:20 p.m. on Sept 5. She later died of blood loss.

According to police, Harumi and her family had consulted them about domestic violence by Takaishi three years ago. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse in May 2021 but released.

After Takaishi showed up near Harumi's home in November last year, the Nara District Court issued a six-month restraining order against him.

Police continued to be in regular contact with Harumi, and most recently, checked up on her on Aug 21.

After the restraining order expired, a relative of Takaishi accompanied him to the coffee shop on Sept 5 to meet his ex-wife to discuss her belongings, luggage and other items that she had left at Takaishi's house.

After the relative left, witnesses in the coffee shop heard Takaishi and his ex-wife arguing and saw him stab her.

The relative told local media: "Hiroki is a decent person at heart, and I never thought he would commit such a crime. It was a sudden and unexpected event and I am very shaken."

