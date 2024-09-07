 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who killed ex-wife in Nara coffee shop had been issued restraining order

1 Comment
NARA

Police in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, said that a 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his 47-year-old ex-wife in a coffee shop last week, had been issued a restraining order last year.

Police said the victim, Harumi Takaishi, filed a complaint with police last November about her ex-husband, Hiroki Takaishi, a demolition worker, whom she said was stalking her, NHK reported.

The suspect stabbed his ex-wife in the neck at Komeda Coffee in Kashihara City at 1:20 p.m. on Sept 5. She later died of blood loss.

According to police, Harumi and her family had consulted them about domestic violence by Takaishi three years ago. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse in May 2021 but released.

After Takaishi showed up near Harumi's home in November last year, the Nara District Court issued a six-month restraining order against him.

Police continued to be in regular contact with Harumi, and most recently, checked up on her on Aug 21.

After the restraining order expired, a relative of Takaishi accompanied him to the coffee shop on Sept 5 to meet his ex-wife to discuss her belongings, luggage and other items that she had left at Takaishi's house.

After the relative left, witnesses in the coffee shop heard Takaishi and his ex-wife arguing and saw him stab her.

The relative told local media: "Hiroki is a decent person at heart, and I never thought he would commit such a crime. It was a sudden and unexpected event and I am very shaken."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

1 Comment
Login to comment

The relative told local media: "Hiroki is a decent person at heart, and I never thought he would commit such a crime. It was a sudden and unexpected event and I am very shaken."

Decent people with good hearts don't stab others to death. If he brought the weapon with him, it probably means he intended to kill her, and, sadly he was successful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog