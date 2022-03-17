Man who killed woman and buried her body in Tochigi gets life in prison

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a 35-year-old woman and burying her body in Tochigi Prefecture, in 2020.

According to the ruling, Yoshito Sato strangled Saori Tomizuka, a contract worker, on Sept 24, 2020, Fuji TV reported. He later buried the body on the grounds of his family’s holiday villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

Sato was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him leaving Tomizuka’s apartment building in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, with a large suitcase and getting into a vehicle. Police found Tomizuka’s body after Sato admitted killing her.

The court heard that Sato, who worked as a nursery school teacher, broke into Tomizuka’s apartment to rob her but when she resisted him, he said he strangled her with a cord. He told police he did not know her, although he lived nearby.

