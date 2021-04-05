Man who refused to get off shinkansen arrested in Nagoya

Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he refused to get off a shinkansen (bullet train) and remained inside the restroom.

According to police, Koichi Takanaga, from Shiga Prefecture, was seated on the Tokaido Shinkansen operating between Kyoto and Nagoya on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A conductor approached him at around 4:25 p.m. for a ticket check and asked him to wear a face mask. Instead of complying with the request, Takanaga went to the restroom, where he remained for the rest of the trip.

While in the restroom, he yelled out, “You can take me, a customer, hostage and cause a riot if you want.”

The incident caused a 23-minute delay in train operations when Takanaga refused to get off the train at Nagoya Station.

Central Japan Railway Co (JR Tokai) had earlier contacted police about a male passenger who claimed to be infected with COVID-19. Police are trying to confirm whether Takanaga made these claims.

There were about 800 passengers on the shinkansen at the time of the incident.

