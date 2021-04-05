Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who refused to get off shinkansen arrested in Nagoya

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he refused to get off a shinkansen (bullet train) and remained inside the restroom.  

According to police, Koichi Takanaga, from Shiga Prefecture, was seated on the Tokaido Shinkansen operating between Kyoto and Nagoya on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A conductor approached him at around 4:25 p.m. for a ticket check and asked him to wear a face mask. Instead of complying with the request, Takanaga went to the restroom, where he remained for the rest of the trip.

While in the restroom, he yelled out, “You can take me, a customer, hostage and cause a riot if you want.” 

The incident caused a 23-minute delay in train operations when Takanaga refused to get off the train at Nagoya Station.

Central Japan Railway Co (JR Tokai) had earlier contacted police about a male passenger who claimed to be infected with COVID-19. Police are trying to confirm whether Takanaga made these claims.

There were about 800 passengers on the shinkansen at the time of the incident.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog