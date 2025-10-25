Man who refused to pay taxi fare arrested for assaulting police officer

Police in Sanjo City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after he refused to pay a taxi fare.

According to police, the man had gotten into a taxi on Friday night and when he arrived at his destination, he refused to pay the fare, NTV reported. The driver then took the man to a nearby police station.

While he was being questioned at the police station at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the man punched an officer in the chest and was arrested. Police said the man was highly intoxicated.

