crime

Man who refused to pay taxi fare arrested for assaulting police officer

NIIGATA

Police in Sanjo City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after he refused to pay a taxi fare.

According to police, the man had gotten into a taxi on Friday night and when he arrived at his destination, he refused to pay the fare, NTV reported. The driver then took the man to a nearby police station.

While he was being questioned at the police station at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the man punched an officer in the chest and was arrested. Police said the man was highly intoxicated.

What a plonker. Time to abstain if your behaviour makes you act like this.

Well this fella is in big trouble now, make no mistake.

