Man who stabbed four relatives, killing 6-year-old girl, to undergo psychiatric evaluation

A 46-year-old man who was arrested after stabbing four relatives, one of whom died, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation for three months to determine if he can be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Chiba prefectural prosecutors said they will determine whether to try Motomu Oda based on the findings of the psychiatric tests, Sankei Shimbun reported Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on May 13 in an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) in Inage Ward, Chiba City. Oda was seated with his younger sister, her husband and their two daughters, aged 6 and 1. Witnesses said Oda started arguing with the family about 10 minutes after they entered the izakaya.

He pulled out a knife and started stabbing the group. The six-year-old girl, Ayumi Takagi, sustained a fatal knife wound to her lungs, while her father, 44, and mother 42, received multiple injuries. The 1-year-old girl suffered minor injuries to her head and face.

Oda, a former Chiba city assembly member who now lives in Okinawa, remained in the izakaya after the attack. Police said that he brought the knife with him. He has refused to answer any questions and has been rambling incomprehensibly since his arrest, prosecutors said.

