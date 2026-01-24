Man who stayed at hotel without intending to pay arrested at another hotel in Hokkaido

Police in Hakodate City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fraud after he spent the night in a hotel and then left the next day without paying.

According to police, Satoshi Suzuki stayed at a hotel on Jan 20, TBS reported. He left the next morning without paying the 27,811 yen bill for his room, food and drink.

After Suzuki hadn’t shown up at the front desk by check-out time, hotel staff went to his room but he had gone. The hotel contacted police.

On Friday, Suzuki attempted to check in at another hotel. However, the hotel had received a police alert about him and called the police who arrested him.

Police quoted Suzuki as saying, "I wanted to sleep in a hotel. I didn't have any money, so I stayed there without paying.”

© Japan Today