Man who stole two packs of ground beef tracked by police for about 1,000 kms across Japan

A common anecdote of customer service in Japan is having a clerk chase you down the street and trying to catch their breath as they hand you a 10 yen coin that you accidentally dropped. However, this door swings both ways and those who dare rip off such businesses may also find themselves pursued to the ends of the country for it.

Such a case started back on September 17, when a 41-year-old man was attempting to steal two packs of ground beef worth 184 yen from a supermarket in Sapporo. A 56-year-old security guard had caught him in the act, but as he tried to stop the man, he was shoved in the chest and failed to apprehend the suspect.

The shoplifter fled the scene on foot but police were able to track his movement using their extensive network of surveillance cameras on the street and in train stations. It wasn’t until December 23 that they finally located him in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture. For those unfamiliar with Japanese geography, that’s roughly halfway across the entire country or more than 1,000 kilometers by most modes of transportation.

▼ A map showing the distance between the crime and arrest

We’ve seen Japanese police’s impressive tracking skills before but this might be a distance record, at least in relation to the severity of the crime.

Walking down many streets anywhere in Japan, you’ll be sure to see cameras posted here and there. These allow the police to keep tabs on where a suspect flees. Even if they duck into a train station, the police have a camera pointed right at the ticket machine and watch which buttons are pushed to narrow down which stops they would get off at. Thanks, to Japan’s impeccably punctual train system, police can figure out when suspects would get off a train with amazing accuracy.

Upon this suspect’s arrest, he denied the charges and claimed he had no memory of the incident. Hopefully, it’ll come to him eventually, because readers of the news online are completely baffled as to why he would steal a pack of meat when he seemingly had the funds to travel so far. Others were equally confused as to why the police would sink so many resources into finding such a petty thief.

“That’s extremely impressive, but maybe do it with more important criminals.”

“All for some ground beef…”

“Was this done using AI? Because if it was just people, it’s pretty amazing.”

“Did he spend more money on the getaway than what he stole, or did he just stowaway on something?”

“He could have bought so much beef with the money he spent getting to Aichi.”

“If they can chase this minced meat bandit across the country, why can’t they find the guy who stole my bike helmet right in front of a camera?”

“The police must be getting bored there.”

“Meat is so expensive now, it’s probably a high-risk item and the police want to set an example.”

There is no doubt that the cost of apprehending this suspect was far, far more than the damage caused, but the economy of crime investigations is generally seen as more of an investment in future crime prevention rather than balancing the scales for that particular crime. However, the point isn’t about recouping costs but putting the message out there that robbery has consequences which they expect would prevent future robberies from happening and be worth it in the long run.

Whatever it is that’s going on there, the message is loud and clear: Don’t mess with anyone’s ground beef in Sapporo.

