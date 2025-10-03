Man who took teenage girl away from home using rope ladder, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of abducting a minor and sexually assaulting her in June.

According to police, Kazuhei Tsukui, of unknown occupation, exchanged contact information with the girl he met on X and said things like, "You want to get away from your parents' supervision, don't you?”

Police said Tsukui went to the girl’s home in Edogawa Ward in the early hours of June 11, NTV reported. He used a rope ladder and took the girl from her second-floor room. He then drove her to a hotel where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s parents called 110 to report that she had gone missing. The girl returned home later that day, and said she had been with a man, prompting an investigation. An analysis of security camera footage revealed Tsukui's involvement.

Police said Tsukui has partially denied the allegations and quoted him as saying, "I did not abduct her for sexual purposes."

