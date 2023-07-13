Man who went on train knife rampage in 2021 gets 19 years in prison

A man who went on a stabbing rampage on a train in 2021 was sentenced to 19 years in prison by the Tokyo District Court on Friday.

According to the court ruling, Yusuke Tsushima, 37, attacked passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway train at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug 6, 2021, Kyodo News reported. A total of 10 passengers were injured, including a 20-year-old female university student who suffered multiple stab wounds to her back and chest.

Tsushima later told police that he wanted to kill the student because she looked like she was successful in life. "I wanted to kill women who appeared to be on the winning side of life and couples looking happy after a woman made a fool of me at a university student society," he said after his arrest.

The court heard that Tsushima also considered bombing the famous Shibuya scramble crossing intersection in the capital.

Earlier on the day that he attacked the train passengers, a female store clerk at a grocery store in Tokyo called the police after accusing him of shoplifting.

Tsushima, who was allowed to return home after questioning by officers over the incident, told police that he had wanted to kill the store clerk but switched his target to the train passengers because he noticed the store was about to close.

Security cameras on the train captured images of Tsushima stabbing the female student several times.

The other nine victims, comprising both women and men, were hurt either by being stabbed by Tsushima or sustained injuries while trying to escape the rampage.

© Japan Today/ KYODO