crime

Man who wore police uniform to rob golf goods shop arrested

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama city have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a golf goods store of 700,000 yen, while wearing a police uniform.

Police said Takaho Nakamura has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Friday at the Gold do! Store in Urawa Ward. Police said Nakamura, who had bought a police uniform at a party goods store, walked into the store and threatened the 44-year-old employee with a box cutter, then demanded all the money from the cash register and safe.

Police said Nakamura was identified through an analysis of store surveillance camera footage. He was arrested Saturday night at his home where police also found the money, a box cutter and the bogus police uniform.

