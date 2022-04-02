Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man whose body found after house fire was beaten to death, police say

GUNMA

A 73-year-old man whose body was found in the ruins of his house destroyed by a fire in Midori, Gunma Prefecture, last week, was beaten to death, police said.

The body of Akiyo Funato, who lived alone, was found after a fire destroyed his two-story wooden house on the night of March 30, local media reported. Flames were seen coming from the house at about 8 p.m. by a neighbor who called 119.

Funato’s body was found on the first floor about two hours later after the fire was extinguished. Police said an autopsy revealed Funato had sustained several broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade and that he had probably died due to subcutaneous bleeding before the fire began.

Neighbors said they last saw Funato working in the field on the morning of March 30.

