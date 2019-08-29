Man wielding knife and model gun arrested on robbery charge

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man who used social networking sites (SNS) to search for the address of a man who owes money to his acquaintance and then broke into the man's residence with a knife and model gun to steal cash.

According to police, on Aug 21, Yuichi Ishizu, a resident of Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, broke into the home of a man in his 40s residing in Tokyo's Adachi Ward. Ishizu threatened the man with a knife and model gun, saying to him: "You owe money to someone, don't you? How much can you pay up now?" Ishizu reportedly made off with 15,000 yen in cash and some clothes.

Policer said Ishizu was aware that the victim had borrowed money from his acquaintance and searched for his address using SNS. In addition, the suspect forced the man to write a promissory note to pay back five million yen.

