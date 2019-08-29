Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man wielding knife and model gun arrested on robbery charge

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man who used social networking sites (SNS) to search for the address of a man who owes money to his acquaintance and then broke into the man's residence with a knife and model gun to steal cash. 

According to police, on Aug 21, Yuichi Ishizu, a resident of Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, broke into the home of a man in his 40s residing in Tokyo's Adachi Ward. Ishizu threatened the man with a knife and model gun, saying to him: "You owe money to someone, don't you? How much can you pay up now?" Ishizu reportedly made off with 15,000 yen in cash and some clothes. 

Policer said Ishizu was aware that the victim had borrowed money from his acquaintance and searched for his address using SNS. In addition, the suspect forced the man to write a promissory note to pay back five million yen.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

How can this be? Tokyo is "safe"! (My dose of sarcasm for this "Premium" Friday AM)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Outdoors

Ryuoo Sora Terrace Observation Deck

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 of the Most Terrifying Japanese Mascots

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Squeaky Wheels: Suzanne Kamata On Her Mother-Daughter Travel Memoir

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo