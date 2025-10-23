 Japan Today
Man wielding knife arrested near U.S. embassy in Tokyo: report

TOKYO

A man wielding a knife was arrested near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo, TBS news reported on Friday.

A riot policeman was injured but the extent of his injuries is unknown, the report said, citing police sources.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

The attack comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump's planned trip to Tokyo. Trump will meet with Emperor Naruhito and newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his Oct 27-29 stay in Japan, the government has said.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has mobilized up to an additional 18,000 personnel to bolster security for the visit, Kyodo News reported earlier this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Trump will meet with Emperor Naruhito and newly elected Prime Minister

You should tell him, no burger for you in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

MTG dressed up as a man?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

