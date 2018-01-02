Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man, wife found dead in Tsukuba home

TSUKUBA

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of a 77-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife whose bodies were found at their residence on Monday afternoon.

According to police, Koichi Kobayashi and his wife, Yoko, had been beaten about the head. Fuji TV reported that they were found at around 4:30 p.m. by a relative of Kobayashi who had come to visit them on New Year's Day. The couple lived alone and were found on the second floor of their house.

Police said there were no signs anyone had broken into the house, nor had the house been ransacked.

