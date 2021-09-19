Man with gunshot wound found on Saitama riverbank

Police in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, said Monday they are investigating the attempted murder of a man who was found with a gunshot wound, lying on a riverbank.

According to police, the 56-year-old man, of unknown occupation, and who lives in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, was found by the Arakawa River at around 6 a.m. Sunday by a passerby who called 119, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound and was still conscious. He was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition Monday, police said.

Police said no gun was found near the man, nor was there any car. They said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him further.

