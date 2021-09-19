Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man with gunshot wound found on Saitama riverbank

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, said Monday they are investigating the attempted murder of a man who was found with a gunshot wound, lying on a riverbank.

According to police, the 56-year-old man, of unknown occupation, and who lives in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, was found by the Arakawa River at around 6 a.m. Sunday by a passerby who called 119, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound and was still conscious. He was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition Monday, police said.

Police said no gun was found near the man, nor was there any car. They said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him further.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Inter-Yak violence….

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog