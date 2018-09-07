Man with hammer attacks patient in Shimane hospital

A man walked into a hospital in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, and attacked a male patient with a hammer.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Friday at Matsue Memorial Hospital, Fuji TV reported. The attacker carried the 30-cm-long hammer in a bag when he entered the hospital. He went to one of the rooms and hit a 49-year-old patient on the head and then fled to the parking lot, got in a car and drove off.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said, adding they will wait until the victim recovers before questioning him about the attacker and what the trouble was between them.
The assailant is described as being in his 40s, about 180 cms tall, of slim build and was wearing a white long-sleeved top and semi-long black pants.© Japan Today
Do the hustle
What a coward! Go into a hospital and hit someone in the head with a hammer and run away. I have more respect for lint in my navel.
Alfie Noakes
That's shocking but at least it wasn't a man with a mullet going mad with a mallet in Millets.
Brian Wheway
I would class that as attempted murder, some one has gone into a hospital with a hammer, thats no accident, and then hit him, thats deliberate, lucky for the guy in the hospital as he was not critically injured. I am sorry but the attacher needs to go to jail for some time.
Alistair Carnell
Great nod to HMHB there Alfie .
What a cowardly nutcase !
Luddite
Overhead a rainbow appears. In black and white.
DaDude
Glad he survived, unharmed. Suspect was like, "stop, hammer time!" The victim was like, "U can't touch this!"