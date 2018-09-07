Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man with hammer attacks patient in Shimane hospital

6 Comments
MATSUE, Shimane

A man walked into a hospital in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, and attacked a male patient with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Friday at Matsue Memorial Hospital, Fuji TV reported. The attacker carried the 30-cm-long hammer in a bag when he entered the hospital. He went to one of the rooms and hit a 49-year-old patient on the head and then fled to the parking lot, got in a car and drove off.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said, adding they will wait until the victim recovers before questioning him about the attacker and what the trouble was between them.

The assailant is described as being in his 40s, about 180 cms tall, of slim build and was wearing a white long-sleeved top and semi-long black pants.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

What a coward! Go into a hospital and hit someone in the head with a hammer and run away. I have more respect for lint in my navel.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

That's shocking but at least it wasn't a man with a mullet going mad with a mallet in Millets.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I would class that as attempted murder, some one has gone into a hospital with a hammer, thats no accident, and then hit him, thats deliberate, lucky for the guy in the hospital as he was not critically injured. I am sorry but the attacher needs to go to jail for some time.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Great nod to HMHB there Alfie .

What a cowardly nutcase !

1 ( +2 / -1 )

That's shocking but at least it wasn't a man with a mullet going mad with a mallet in Millets.

Overhead a rainbow appears. In black and white.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Glad he survived, unharmed. Suspect was like, "stop, hammer time!" The victim was like, "U can't touch this!"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Bars

Free Live Music this September!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Another Roadside Attraction: 3 Random Joys of Japanese Highway Travel

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon