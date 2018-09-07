Man with hammer attacks patient in Shimane hospital

A man walked into a hospital in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, and attacked a male patient with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Friday at Matsue Memorial Hospital, Fuji TV reported. The attacker carried the 30-cm-long hammer in a bag when he entered the hospital. He went to one of the rooms and hit a 49-year-old patient on the head and then fled to the parking lot, got in a car and drove off.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said, adding they will wait until the victim recovers before questioning him about the attacker and what the trouble was between them.

The assailant is described as being in his 40s, about 180 cms tall, of slim build and was wearing a white long-sleeved top and semi-long black pants.

