crime

Man with knife shows up police box in Mie, saying he committed a crime in Aichi

MIE

A 29-year-old man showed up at a police box in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday, and said he had committed a crime in Aichi Prefecture.

According to police, Ryosuke Shimizu, a part-time employee from Habikino City, Osaka Prefecture, visited the police box at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he told them: ”I committed a crime in Aichi Prefecture,” but gave no details about what the crime was.

Police searched Shimizu and found a knife with a blade length of about 12 cm, in his pants pocket. Shimizu was arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Shimizu told police he carried the knife for self-defense.

Police said Friday they have not received any information about any crime in Aichi Prefecture that could be linked to Shimizu.

Honest to the point of feeling guilty for what he did until he took himself to the police Station. Japanese people never stop amazing me

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Honest to the point of feeling guilty for what he did until he took himself to the police Station. Japanese people never stop amazing me

Why "Japanese people"? this (crime real or not) happens everywhere in the world.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well ain’t that just odd, didn’t expect to read about where I’ve lived in Japan right up until today to appear in the news, especially with an odd story like this!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

