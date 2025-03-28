Man with knife shows up police box in Mie, saying he committed a crime in Aichi

A 29-year-old man showed up at a police box in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday, and said he had committed a crime in Aichi Prefecture.

According to police, Ryosuke Shimizu, a part-time employee from Habikino City, Osaka Prefecture, visited the police box at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he told them: ”I committed a crime in Aichi Prefecture,” but gave no details about what the crime was.

Police searched Shimizu and found a knife with a blade length of about 12 cm, in his pants pocket. Shimizu was arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Shimizu told police he carried the knife for self-defense.

Police said Friday they have not received any information about any crime in Aichi Prefecture that could be linked to Shimizu.

