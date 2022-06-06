Man with only ¥200 arrested for failing to pay ¥24,000 taxi fare

Police in Takigawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man after he was unable to pay a 24,000 yen taxi fare in Hokkaido on Saturday night. The man only had 200 yen on him at the time.

According to police, the man, who lives in Shiroishi Ward, Sapporo, got into a taxi in Atsubetsu Ward, and asked the driver to take him to Takigawa city, about 90 kilometers away, Hokkaido Hoso reported. The taxi driver, who said the man was drunk, told him the fare would be about 25,000 yen and the man said OK.

However, when they arrived in Takigawa, the man told the driver he didn’t have any money. The driver took him to a police station where the man emptied his pockets. He had 200 yen on him.

Police said the man told them he knew he might be arrested but did not explain why he wanted to go from Sapporo to Takigawa.

