crime

Man with small hatchet attacks pachinko player in Sendai

1 Comment
SENDAI, Miyagi

A man used a hatchet to attack another man playing pachinko in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. at the Super Lucky Izumi pachinko parlor, Kyodo News reported. The attacker hit the victim in the head and back and then ran out of the pachinko parlor.

An employee called 110. The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Thursday, police said.

The attacker is described as being in his 20s or early 30s, had blond hair and was wearing gray pants and a black top.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage from the store to try and identify the man.

1 Comment
"Super Lucky" it was only a small hatchet. But having blond hair will not help his chances of avoiding the miracle surveillance footage the police claim to use for almost every crime.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This is why Japanese should be forbidden to dye their hair. High schools ban it and the students don’t go around with axes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

