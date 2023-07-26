Man with small hatchet attacks pachinko player in Sendai

A man used a hatchet to attack another man playing pachinko in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. at the Super Lucky Izumi pachinko parlor, Kyodo News reported. The attacker hit the victim in the head and back and then ran out of the pachinko parlor.

An employee called 110. The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Thursday, police said.

The attacker is described as being in his 20s or early 30s, had blond hair and was wearing gray pants and a black top.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage from the store to try and identify the man.

