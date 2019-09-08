Man with 'toy gun' robs convenience stores in Tokyo

A man holding what appeared to be a toy gun robbed a convenience store in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward on Sunday morning. Police believe the same man robbed two other convenience stores during the early morning hours.

According to police, the man, wearing a blue business suit and sunglasses, entered a FamilyMart store at around 4 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a gun, Fuji TV reported. He told the clerk it was a Walther P38. However, after examining the store surveillance camera footage, police said it appeared to be a toy gun.

The man demanded the clerk empty and cash register. He took 100,000 yen and fled on a bicycle.

Police said that about five minutes earlier, the same man robbed another convenience store about 200 meters away. He is also believed to have robbed a convenience store in Nishi-Shinjuku at around 12:30 a.m. Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect using the same gun-like object in those robberies, too.

Nobody was hurt in the three robberies.

