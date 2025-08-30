Man without driver’s license arrested over hit-and-run of 9-year-old girl in Osaka Prefecture

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving without a license, resulting in injury, and leaving the scene of an accident after the car he was driving hit a nine-year-old girl.

Police said the suspect, Takayuki Zeniya, who is self-employed, was driving a minicar when he collided head-on with the girl on a bicycle at an intersection without traffic lights at around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police identified Zeniya through surveillance camera footage of his car.

Police said Zeniya admitted to hitting the girl and that he got out of his car and asked her, "Are you OK?" Although the girl shook her head from side to side, Zeniya got back in his car and left the scene.

A witness called 119. The girl suffered minor injuries, including bruises to her head and arms.

Police said Zeniya told them he panicked and left the scene because he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

