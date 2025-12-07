 Japan Today
crime

Man without valid driver's license arrested over hit-and-run death in Ibaraki tunnel

IBARAKI

Police in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he allegedly hit and killed a 50-year-old man while driving in a tunnel early on Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect, Kyo Horikomi, a company employee, has also been arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in a two-lane tunnel near Moriya Station on the Tsukuba Express.

Pedestrians are prohibited from passing through the tunnel and police have not yet determined why the victim, Tetsunori Toyama, who is from Nagareyama City, Chiba Prefecture, was walking in the tunnel.

A 110 emergency call was made at around 1:40 a.m., reporting a person was lying on the road. Toyama was taken to hospital with severe head injuries. He died later Saturday.

A vehicle part from Horikomi’s car was found at the scene. Police identified the vehicle after an analysis of surveillance came footage taken outside the tunnel.

Police said Horikomi has partially denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying he hit something but thought it was another car and not a person.

4 Comments
"Dangerous driving."? It seems the incident was overwhelmingly caused by the victim for entering a tunnel where pedestrians are banned. Lots of tunnels, expecially the old ones, in Japan don't give drivers much space to maneuver and are so dark that seeing and identifying items on the road can be impossible.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If this person had been a foreigner, guess what would have happened! Xenophobic is real and getting heightened in Japan . Yes, many are playing the ostrich.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

The Japanese offender should be doing time in the slammer.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

If this person had been a foreigner, guess what would have happened! Xenophobic is real...

And if my grandmother had wheels, she'd have been a bike. A completely irrelevant and meaningless speculation. Find another story on which to superimpose your biases.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

