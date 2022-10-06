Man, woman arrested over attempted murder of acquaintance

Police in Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a man and a woman in their 20s on suspicion of attempted murder after they allegedly stabbed a male acquaintance on a street.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday. Police said Tsubasa Miyake, of unknown address and occupation, and a female friend, Ayumi Yada, from Hakata in Fukuoka, are accused of stabbing the victim in the neck and back after an argument.

A passerby saw the incident and called police. The victim, who is self-employed, was taken to hospital where doctors said he would need to remain for about a week.

Police said the suspects alluded to having financial trouble with the victim.

