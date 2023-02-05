Man, woman found dead in apartment in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s were found in a municipal apartment in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the building manager went to a nearby koban (police box) at around 4 p.m. to say that he was unable to contact the tenants in the 4th-floor apartment, Kyodo News reported.

Police entered the locked apartment using the manager's key and found the two bodies. The woman’s body was lying on her side on a futon. She had three stab wounds to her upper body, police said, adding that a bloodstained knife was on the floor beside her.

The man’s naked body was found in the bathtub. There were no signs of external injury on the body. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death of the man.

Police said the apartment was rented by the man and the woman was his mother. Police believe he may have killed his mother and then himself. There were no signs of forced entry or that anyone had ransacked the apartment.

Local media quoted the building manager as saying the tenants were two months behind in the rent.

