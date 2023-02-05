Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man, woman found dead in apartment in apparent murder-suicide

1 Comment
OSAKA

The bodies of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s were found in a municipal apartment in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the building manager went to a nearby koban (police box) at around 4 p.m. to say that he was unable to contact the tenants in the 4th-floor apartment, Kyodo News reported. 

Police entered the locked apartment using the manager's key and found the two bodies. The woman’s body was lying on her side on a futon. She had three stab wounds to her upper body, police said, adding that a bloodstained knife was on the floor beside her.

The man’s naked body was found in the bathtub. There were no signs of external injury on the body. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death of the man.

Police said the apartment was rented by the man and the woman was his mother. Police believe he may have killed his mother and then himself. There were no signs of forced entry or that anyone had ransacked the apartment.

Local media quoted the building manager as saying the tenants were two months behind in the rent.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

... sad. Got to be strong to live in this world these days. ............................................R.I.P.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel