crime

Man, woman found dead in Tokyo hotel in apparent murder suicide

3 Comments
TOKYO

A man and a woman have been found dead in a hotel in Tokyo in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said the bodies were found in a love hotel in the Kabukicho district of Shinjuku at around 10 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A hotel employee found the couple and called 110.

Police said the bodies were those of a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. The man had several stab wounds to the upper half of his body, while the woman had hanged herself. Police believe the woman killed the man and then herself.

The man, clad in a black T-shirt and underwear, was lying on his back on the floor beside the bed, while the woman, fully dressed in black, was hanging from a rope tied to a curtain rod. A blood-stained knife and gardening shears were found on the bed.

Police said the couple checked into the hotel on Thursday night. Nobody else was seen going into the room, nor had the room been ransacked, police said.

The hotel is about 200 meters from Shinjuku-Shinjuku-sanchome Station on the Marunouchi subway line.

Holy hell, that’s one helluva brutal scene for the hotel employee to walk into.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Was the staff not suspicious when this couple checked in with their gardening shears?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Yeah cause hotels always frisk their guests and go through their belongings at check in.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

