crime

Man, woman found dead in Yokohama apartment in apparent murder-suicide

YOKOHAMA

A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment in Yokohama on Friday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 6 p.m. at the apartment in Isogo Ward. Kyodo News quoted police as saying the man, who was in his 30s, lived in the apartment and that he had apparently hanged himself.

In the same room, police found the body of Yui Matsuoka, 34, a company employee, who was in a relationship with the man. Police said there were no external signs of injury on her body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police found the bodies after Matsuoka’s parents called them Friday to report that she had not returned home on Thursday night. Police said Matsuoka had told her parents she was going over to the man's place to tell him she wanted to end their relationship.

 going over to the man's place to tell him she wanted to end their relationship.

That was a DUMB thing to do NEVER go to a guys home to tell him you want to end the relationship, cause you never know how he will react. Always tell him in public where people are around such as a Restaurant, park Train Platform, In front of a police Koban etc etc .... Never in a private location .... Be Smart Be Safe ....

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The man must a violent person otherwise she wouldn't end the relationship. He must have killed her then himself. What a devastating news. Something that could be avoided.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That was a DUMB thing to do

Nice bit of victim blaming there!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

