2 men hit and killed by truck; driver arrested after returning to scene

KURE, Hiroshima

Police in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 64-year-old dump truck driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he hit and killed two men on Monday.

According to police, the truck driver, Osamu Togawa, hit the two pedestrians on the sidewalk at around 3:40 p.m. Monday as they were walking along National Route 31, Fuji TV reported. He kept going but returned to the scene about 20 minutes later, at which point he was arrested.

The two victims, Hitoshi Kiyotaka, 77, and Naoki Tanaka, 69, were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

A witness was quoted by police as saying the truck jumped the curb and hit the two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

