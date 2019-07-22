Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man, woman slashed in pub in Shizuoka Pref

SHIZUOKA

A man and a woman were slashed in a pub in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bikkuri Gyoten pub. Police said a male customer slashed the 68-year-old woman who operates the pub and a 71-year-old male customer and then fled.

Both victims sustained wounds to their neck and stomach and are in a serious condition in hospital, police said Monday. Police said there was no one else in the pub at the time.

The assailant is described as being in his late 40s or early 50s, of thin build and with short hair.

