Man working at osteopathic clinic arrested for secretly filming woman in treatment room

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 47-year-old man who works in an osteopathic clinic on suspicion of violating the prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance by using a smartphone to film a woman getting undressed in a treatment room.

According to police, the incident was discovered when the woman who had received an oil massage at the man's recommendation consulted the police, saying, "I was asked to change into a paper bra and paper shorts before the treatment, but I think I may have been secretly filmed,” Tokai TV reported.

The suspect, Manabu Nishizuka, is accused of placing a smartphone in recording mode in the treatment room at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov 2. He is believed to have placed it in a basket on a shelf and pointed the camera at the treatment bed.

Police said Nishizuka has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I did it to satisfy my sexual urge."

Police suspect Nishizuka has repeatedly engaged in similar acts against other women and are currently investigating the matter, including analyzing the seized smartphone.

© Japan Today