Man working at osteopathic clinic arrested for secretly filming woman in treatment room

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 47-year-old man who works in an osteopathic clinic on suspicion of violating the prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance by using a smartphone to film a woman getting undressed in a treatment room.
According to police, the incident was discovered when the woman who had received an oil massage at the man's recommendation consulted the police, saying, "I was asked to change into a paper bra and paper shorts before the treatment, but I think I may have been secretly filmed,” Tokai TV reported.
The suspect, Manabu Nishizuka, is accused of placing a smartphone in recording mode in the treatment room at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov 2. He is believed to have placed it in a basket on a shelf and pointed the camera at the treatment bed.
Police said Nishizuka has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I did it to satisfy my sexual urge."
Police suspect Nishizuka has repeatedly engaged in similar acts against other women and are currently investigating the matter, including analyzing the seized smartphone.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
Jay
Japan’s pervert culture, enabled by a disturbing tolerance for degenerate smut no doubt fueled by manga and anime, is a shameful stain on a nation once rooted in discipline and honor. Incidents like this show the urgent need to crack down on these predators and restore moral decency before this society sinks even lower, were that even possible.
shogun36
Wait, was this real life? Or just the start to any massage JAV?
Yubaru
Not wanting to assume anything here, did the guy actually give her the massage himself, or did he just film it?
IF he was the one who actually gave the massage, as well as filmed it could be sexual assault too!
But then the way this article is written, well.....