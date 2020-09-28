Man wounded in gang shooting outside Nagano ramen restaurant

A man in his 40s was shot in the parking lot of a ramen restaurant in Miyada, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday, in what police said was a gang-related shooting.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. The victim was in a car when another man walked up to him and shot him, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was able to call 119 for help before collapsing outside the car.

He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in a critical condition after sustaining a bullet wound to his abdomen, police said.

Police said the shooter and victim both belong to yakuza gangs.

