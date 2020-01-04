Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Manager at Turkish jet operator says he helped Ghosn escape because of threats

1 Comment
ISTANBUL

A manager at Turkish jet operator MNG Jet has told authorities that he assisted unwittingly in the escape of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from Japan because he had been threatened by a former acquaintance, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Saturday.

Turkish authorities have arrested five suspects, including MNG Jet operations manager Okan Kosemen, on charges of migrant smuggling as part of an investigation into Ghosn's transit through Turkey en route to Lebanon.

Hurriyet said Kosemen told authorities that a former acquaintance from Beirut had asked him for assistance on what he called a matter of "international significance" and had told him that his family would be harmed if he refused.

The paper did not name the acquaintance who allegedly made the threat.

"I was scared. I took a man from one jet and put him into the other one at the airport. I did not know who he was," Hurriyet quoted Kosemen as saying in his statement to authorities.

Officials from MNG Jet and the prosecutor's office were not immediately available for comment.

A lawyer for Koseman has said he will not make any statement about the issue at the moment.

The private jet operator said on Friday that Ghosn used two of its planes illegally in his escape from Japan, with an employee falsifying lease records to exclude his name from the documents.

The former Nissan Motor Co boss has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Seems like Ghosn hired some kind of mafia to help him escape.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hurriyet said Kosemen told authorities that a former acquaintance from Beirut had asked him for assistance on what he called a matter of "international significance" and had told him that his family would be harmed if he refused.

Dont know if it's true or not, but sounds to me like a common excuse used in movies!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo