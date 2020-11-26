Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Married couple arrested for assaulting 2 employees at train station

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a married couple for allegedly assaulting two staff at JR Kurihama Station in Yokosuka City. 

The suspects identified as Makiko Kimoto, 47, a part-time worker from Yokosuka, and her husband, Toshikazu, 49, a self-employed worker, were arrested on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, both have denied the charge, saying they were intoxicated at the time and don’t recall the incident. 

Police said the couple punched a male security guard, 53, and a male station attendant, 61, at around 8:05 p.m. on Monday near the automatic ticket gate at JR Kurihama Station. 

Since the Kimotos were drunk, the security guard urged them to hold their smartphones over the card readers on the ticket gate. The two suddenly raised their voices and got into a scuffle with the two employees of the station.

Drunk on a Wednesday night? A couple of winners for sure.

What a couple of losers. Good that they were named and shamed. Oh, and arrested.

