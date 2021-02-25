Married couple found dead at home in apparent murder-suicide

A 55-year-old woman and her 76-year-old husband were found dead in their home in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, a caregiver found the bodies at around 2:30 p.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. She found the woman hanging by the neck with an electric appliance cord. Her husband was collapsed in his bedroom, bleeding from several stab wounds to the upper part of his body.

Police said both were confirmed dead at the scene and that there were no signs of forced entry or that the house had been ransacked.

