Married couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Hokkaido home

A man and his wife were found dead at their home in Chitose City, Hokkaido, on Wednesday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said they received a call a male relative of couple, who had visited their residence at around 8:40 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, the bodies of a man in his 70s and his wife, who was in her 80s, were found.

Police said the woman was found collapsed in the bedroom while the man was hanging near the living room. Police did not reveal how the woman died.

At the time, the entrance was locked, and there was no evidence of a break-in or that anyone else had entered the home.

