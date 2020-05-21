Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Married couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Hokkaido home

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

A man and his wife were found dead at their home in Chitose City, Hokkaido, on Wednesday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said they received a call a male relative of couple, who had visited their residence at around 8:40 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, the bodies of a man in his 70s and his wife, who was in her 80s, were found. 

Police said the woman was found collapsed in the bedroom while the man was hanging near the living room. Police did not reveal how the woman died.

At the time, the entrance was locked, and there was no evidence of a break-in or that anyone else had entered the home.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Movies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2020: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Label For Everyone: The Many Types Of Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iga Ueno Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Living In A Small Japanese Home As A Family Of Three

Savvy Tokyo