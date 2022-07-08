Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Married man arrested over murder of pregnant girlfriend

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old married man on suspicion of killing his 37-year-old pregnant girlfriend at her apartment in March.

According to police, Ken Takahashi, a company employee who lives in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, is accused of using a cord to strangle Nozomi Narita early on the morning of March 12 at her apartment in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that Narita was pregnant at the time of her death.

Police said Takahashi has admitted to killing Narita and quoted him as saying that he hadn’t told her he was married and that he had led her to believe he would marry her. Police said he told them the two started arguing when he told Narita he was married and that he strangled her.

Police believe Takahashi tried to make it look like Narita had hanged herself but the autopsy showed she had been strangled.

Narita was a single mother. Her daughter who had been away from the apartment found her mother unresponsive when she returned and called 119. The daughter told police that her mother had said she hoped to marry Takahashi. Police said Takahashi had registered on several online dating sites.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo