Massage parlor owner indicted for illegally employing 12-year-old Thai girl

Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted the owner of a private-room massage parlor in Tokyo where a then 12-year-old Thai girl had been forced to work illegally on charges of violating laws on child welfare and entertainment business.

The Tokyo prosecutors did not disclose whether Masayuki Hosono, 52, has admitted or denied the charges. Investigations are still ongoing as he has also been arrested for violating the country's labor standards law by employing a child under the age of 15 at his parlor in Tokyo.

The girl arrived in Japan with her mother in June. After her mother left the country, she was likely forced to provide sexual services at the parlor, according to police.

Hosono allegedly forced the girl to provide services to him in August, according to the indictment.

