Mayor in Shimane Prefecture arrested on suspicion of assaulting nurse

The mayor of Unnan City in Shimane Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female nurse while he was in hospital.

Mayor Hitoshi Hara, 65, faces allegations of assault against a 28-year-old nurse at a hospital, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Hara allegedly grabbed the woman by the ear and around the neck, causing her injury, in the corridor outside his room.

In November, Hara was re-elected unopposed. He was hospitalized on Dec 9 after falling ill at work and was later diagnosed with hypertension.

A spokesperson for the General Affairs Department of the Unnan City government said: “We are still gathering the facts upon hearing the news of [Mayor Hara’s] sudden arrest. We cannot release any comments at this time.”

