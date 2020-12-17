Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mayor in Shimane Prefecture arrested on suspicion of assaulting nurse

1 Comment
SHIMANE

The mayor of Unnan City in Shimane Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female nurse while he was in hospital.

Mayor Hitoshi Hara, 65, faces allegations of assault against a 28-year-old nurse at a hospital, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Hara allegedly grabbed the woman by the ear and around the neck, causing her injury, in the corridor outside his room. 

In November, Hara was re-elected unopposed. He was hospitalized on Dec 9 after falling ill at work and was later diagnosed with hypertension.

A spokesperson for the General Affairs Department of the Unnan City government said: “We are still gathering the facts upon hearing the news of [Mayor Hara’s] sudden arrest. We cannot release any comments at this time.”

Mayor Hitoshi Hara, 65, is the kind of re-elected without opposition guy that headlocks a young nurse. I smell an early retirement package.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

