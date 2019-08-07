Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mayor of city in Saitama Pref arrested for punching female bar employee

HIROSHIMA

Police in Hiroshima on Wednesday arrested the 62-year-old mayor of Satte town in Saitama Prefecture on suspicion of assault after he punched a female bar employee.

According to police, Kunio Watanabe, who had come to Hiroshima to take part in Tuesday's ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the city’s atomic bombing, was in the bar in Naka Ward alone at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when the incident occurred. There was one other female employee in the bar at the time.

Watanabe is accused of punching the 20-year-old woman in the face several times. He was quoted by police as saying he was drunk and doesn’t remember punching the woman and can’t understand how he could have done such a thing.

Watanabe was elected mayor in 2011 and is currently serving his second term. He and the woman did not know each other, police said.

I was drunk and couldn't remember anything card is overplayed don't you think? While Japanese genetically can't hold down their booze that well, they should at least control themselves

can’t understand how he could have done such a thing.

Maybe because you are a douche bag, the most dirty trash that humanity can produce? Think....

You can take the mayor out of Saitama but you can't take Saitama out of the mayor.

Far too many politicians think their shite doesnt stink, except when it's election time.

