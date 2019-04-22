Ghosn indicted on aggravated breach of trust charge

Japanese prosecutors said Monday they have indicted Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn with additional charges of breach of trust, with his alleged misconduct expanding outside Japan.
The indictment was followed by a request from Ghosn's lawyers for his release on bail, the Tokyo District Court said.
The charges filed Monday are his fourth. They are related to payments by a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker that allegedly went to a private investment company controlled by Ghosn.
The indictment was expected and it ensures he will remain in detention longer. Ghosn's current period of detention would have expired Monday if he had not been charged.
The Tokyo District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement that Ghosn caused $5 million in financial damage to Nissan by siphoning off half of $10 million that he had a Nissan subsidiary transfer to an overseas sales agent for the automaker in 2017 and 2018.
It alleges that Ghosn diverted $2.5 million in July 2017 and another $2.5 million a year later from the sales agent to his private investment company for his personal benefit.
Nissan Motor Co. said Monday in a statement that it had filed a criminal complaint against Ghosn related to the indictment. It said it had determined that the payments in question "were in fact directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment and were not necessary from a business standpoint."
"Such misconduct is completely unacceptable, and Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties," it said.
Ghosn, 65, was arrested in November. He says he is innocent of all financial misconduct charges against him.
Prosecutors re-arrested Ghosn in early April, a month after he was released on 1 billion yen bail pending his trial. He is being held at the Tokyo Detention Center for questioning about the latest set of charges against him.
Ghosn has said that payments prosecutors say amounted to breach of trust were legitimate business transactions. He also contends that the charge that he underreported compensation involves payments that were never paid or decided.
Rearrests of a suspect released on bail, allowed only after indictment, are unusual. The handling of Ghosn's case has triggered criticism of Japan's criminal justice system, where lengthy detentions of suspects during investigations are routine.
Nissan's French alliance partner Renault SA sent Ghosn, a citizen of Brazil, France and Lebanon, to the Japanese automaker to turn it around when it was on the brink of bankruptcy 20 years ago. Nissan is 43% owned by Renault, which is partly owned by the French government.
In a video statement released this month after his arrest, Ghosn accused some Nissan executives of plotting against him out of fears that Renault would take over the Japanese car maker.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Cameron
These news reports are getting longer and longer, however content is mostly just previous news appended nearly verbatim into the latest report. The article then appears to have substance; however the new content can usually be found in the first one or two paragraphs.
sakurasuki
So by now they already indicted him by four charges? How many charges does Olympus, Toshiba, Takata, Kobe Steel and others have so far?
Tony G
I salute you Ghosn, take the fall and become a martyr for the rest of us.
zichi
there's more spin going on here than a F1 racing car out of control.
Charge at the same time. Give him bail. Hold the court case. Beginning to feel more like cruel and unnecessary punishment.
michaelqtodd
If this charge alone is proved then surely Ghosn will spend at least 5 years in prison. This is a lot of money and it seems that it will be difficult to defend.
I do not agree at all with how he has been detained again and again but he does seem to have been incredibly greedy. Not sure at all why he could not have just been paid say $50 million a year instead of being paid $10 million and having to "sneak" the other $40 million by all sorts of illicit schemes. Presumably in order to avoid taxes?
Hopefully for the good of everyone all his assets are captured and he pleads guilty to all the charges and goes to prison forsay 12 years with a minimum of 8. I pay my taxes and would expect to be in trouble if I got caught avoiding paying them on $40 thousand let alone $40 million