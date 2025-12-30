Medical corporation director indicted for fraud over COVID countermeasure subsidies

A director of a medical corporation in Ichinomiya City, Aichi Prefecture, has been indicted for fraudulently obtaining 52.6 million yen in COVID-19 countermeasure subsidies.

The Nagoya District Public Prosecutors' Office indicted Yukiko Imamura, 57, director of the medical corporation that operates Imamura Hospital in Ichinomiya City, NTV reported.

According to the indictment, Imamura is accused of submitting false reports in 2023, claiming to have purchased medical equipment, protective clothing and other items for coronavirus disinfection procedures which were not carried out, thereby defrauding Aichi Prefecture of approximately 52.6 million yen in COVID-19 countermeasure subsidies.

Imamura is the wife of Hirofumi Imamura, the hospital's chairman and a former member of the House of Representatives. He gave up running in the 2024 House of Representatives election due to his alleged involvement in a slush fund scandal.

