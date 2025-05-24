 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An Andes melon Image: iStock/Promo_Link
crime

Melon thefts reported in Ibaraki Prefecture

0 Comments
IBARAKI

A series of melon thefts have been reported this month in Ibaraki Prefecture, the top producer of melons in Japan, police said. 

According to police, in Ibaraki town, about 200 Andes melons were stolen from a greenhouse on May 9, NHK reported. The grower said they were taken just before harvest and were worth about 160,000 yen.

Five days earlier, 30 melons were stolen from a farm in Hokota City.

Police said other thefts have also been reported and are calling on growers to step up measures such as increasing the number of patrols and installing security cameras and sensor lights.

Hiroyuki Iwasaki, a farmer in Ibaraki town, whose high-quality melons were stolen three years ago, said he is outraged by the continued occurrence of thefts targeting harvest season.

"Farmers work hard with no time to rest. It's painful and infuriating that our produce is stolen right before harvest,” he said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo