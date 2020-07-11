Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Member of fraud ring who escaped from police in March arrested

TOKYO

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 41-year-old man who was placed on a nationwide wanted list after he escaped from Tokyo police in March while being questioned about his involvement in a telephone fraud scheme.

According to police, Shunsuke Amamoto was detained Thursday in a Nagoya convenience store, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said his belongings were in a locker at a pachinko parlor.

Amamoto escaped from police on March 18 when they came to question him at his apartment in Ota Ward, Tokyo. He jumped from the balcony and fled barefoot.

He was suspected of being part of a gang that targets elderly people on the phone, scamming them out of millions of yen. Police said Amamoto had fraudulently obtained the cash card of a woman in her 80s, who lives in Machida, and used it to steal 1.8 million yen from her bank account in February.

Police said Amamoto, who was returned to Tokyo on Friday, has denied the charge.

